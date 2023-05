WASHINGTON, May 20. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is set to announce another package of military aid to the Kiev government worth $375 million, the Politico newspaper said.

The package will include artillery shells, armored vehicles and anti-tank weapons.

The paper quoted US officials as saying that the announcement will be made after a meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky later this weekend on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan.