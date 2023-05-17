Embassies of Syria, Saudi Arabia to resume operations in Riyadh, Damascus

BEIRUT, May 18. /TASS/. Syria will do everything possible for the swiftest opening of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Damascus, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Wednesday.

During a meeting with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud, he said that the leadership of both countries made a decision that Syria and Saudi Arabia would move forward in fostering their relations. "We also discussed the issue of opening the two embassies in both countries, and Syria and Saudi Arabia will provide all the necessary facilities for the opening of the two embassies," the SANA news agency quoted him as saying.