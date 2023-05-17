European countries led by Poland urging Kiev to end conflict, US journalist says

WASHINGTON, May 17. /TASS/. A group of European countries led by Poland is urging Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to end the conflict, US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh wrote on his website.

"This group is led by Poland <...>. It has been quietly urging Zelensky to find a way to end the war - even by resigning himself, if necessary,’ Hersh noted.

According to him, the group comprises the Baltic nations and Eastern European countries, including Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.