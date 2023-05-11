Azerbaijan's MFA confirms president’s meeting with Armenian PM in Brussels

BAKU, May 11. /TASS/. Baku has agreed to a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan set to take place in Brussels in May, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada told reporters on Thursday.

"Azerbaijan has agreed to a meeting that is expected to be held in Brussels in May at the initiative and with the participation of European Council President Charles Michel," he said.

According to the spokesperson, the meeting was initially expected to take place last December but was canceled due to Armenia’s refusal to engage on the Brussels platform.

When speaking about the looming meeting in the Moldovan capital of Chisinau on June 1, the diplomat stressed that "no final consent has been given yet to participate" because of the lack of information about the details of the meeting. The spokesperson said it was suggested that a meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which would also involve French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, should be held on the sidelines of the Chisinau meeting of the European Political Community. "Azerbaijan, in turn, stated that it could participate in the informal meeting in Chisinau provided that it would not replace or change the Brussels platform," the Azerbaijani diplomat added.