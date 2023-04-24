Saudi Arabia evacuates 189 foreigners from Sudan — Foreign Ministry

DUBAI, April 25. /TASS/. A Saudi Navy ship carrying 10 Saudi subjects and 189 citizens of other countries has arrived from Port Sudan to Jeddah Monday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry tweeted.

According to the tweeted statement, the Saudi Navy evacuated citizens and subjects from the UK, Iraq, Italy, Lebanon, Libya, Qatar, the Netherlands, Syria, the US, Tanzania, Turkey and Sweden.

On Saturday, the Ministry reported successful evacuation of 91 Saudi subjects and 66 foreign citizens, including diplomats and employees of international organizations. The total number of people evacuated by Saudi Arabia from Sudan currently stands at 356.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the governing Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near military bases in the cities of Merowe and Khartoum. According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that 420 people have been killed and more than 3,700 have been wounded.