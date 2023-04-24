Fighting continues in Khartoum, but intensity subsiding — Russian ambassador

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Fighting in Khartoum continues but its intensity is subsiding, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told TASS on Monday.

"Clashes continue, but they are mostly of a local character. Their intensity is much lower than on the first days of the conflict," he said.

"Apart from that, we have good news: we have finally evacuated our stranded citizen and her daughter from a Greek church (they had been barricaded in the church in Khartoum for several days - TASS)," he said.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the governing Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near military bases in the cities of Merowa and Khartoum. According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that 420 people have been killed and more than 3,700 have been wounded.