Russia introduces export ban on ammonium nitrate for two months — government

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. Russia imposed a ban on ammonium nitrate export for two months, until April 2, the government’s press service said on Tuesday.

"The two-month ban on ammonium nitrate export comes into force from February 2. The relevant decree of the government was signed," the press service said.

"This is a temporary measure. The remaining volume can be exported from April 2, when Russian companies will receive the ammonium nitrate in required volume and the demand for it on the domestic market will pass peak values," First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov said.