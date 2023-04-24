Russia works on evacuating Russians from Sudan, taking into account all risks — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The Russian side is working out the issue of evacuating Russians from Sudan, taking into account all risks, Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told TASS on Monday.

When answering the question whether Moscow is preparing now for evacuation of Russians from Sudan, the Russian diplomat said that they "are working out different scenarios." He explained that the delay was due to the assessment of certain risks and threats that need to be minimized. "Exactly," he pointed out, answering a clarifying question.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the governing Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the cities of Merowa and Khartoum. According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that 420 people have been killed and more than 3,700 have been wounded.