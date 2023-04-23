US congressman proposes moratorium on foreign aid over Ukraine

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. The US should introduce a moratorium on foreign aid over substantial funds sent to Ukraine while the Americans can barely afford food products and gas at the same time, US Congressman Paul Gosar, a Republican from Arizona, wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"All while Americans can barely afford groceries and gasoline simultaneously. We need to stop funding this war. We need a Foreign Aid Moratorium," he wrote. Gosar attached a tweet with a screenshot of an article by TASS about Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his close circle embezzling at least $400 mln which Ukraine received to purchase diesel fuel, according to US journalist Seymour Hersh’s source.

"The Biden Regime has sent roughly 200 billion dollars to Ukraine. We the People want our money back," the congressman also tweeted on Sunday. He has repeatedly urged the US administration to abandon sending billions of dollars to Kiev in military aid.