French envoy summoned to Turkish Foreign Ministry over awarding of Kurdish militias

ANKARA, March 27. /TASS/. The Ambassador of France to Ankara Herve Magro was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry Monday over the French Senate’s awarding of Kurdish militia, which Ankara considers terrorist, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS Monday.

"The Ambassador was informed that Turkey does not accept and decisively condemns the awarding of members of the YPG [‘People’s Defense Forces’ -TASS] - the Syrian branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) - in the French Senate. The Ambassador was informed about the separatist and destabilizing activities [of these elements] against our country and the Syrians," the source said.