Over 30 Ukrainian power facilities damaged — energy ministry

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. More than 30 energy generating facilities have been damaged in Ukraine, Ukrainian Deputy Energy Minister Yury Vlasenko said on Friday.

"Nineteen thermal plants’ power units with an aggregate capacity of 3.3 GW, four steam and gas power plants’ units with an overall capacity of 1.1 GW, eight hydropower plants’ units with a capacity of 0.54 GW stay damaged," he said, adding that many of these facilities have been damaged more than once.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said on January 8 that more than half of Ukraine’s energy facilities had been damaged. DTEK executive director Dmitry Sakharuk said later that ten percent of the country’s energy infrastructure had been damaged and electricity shortages for the population stood at an average of 50% On February, Shmygal said that around 20 power units at Ukrainian heat plants had been damaged and the country had lost 44% of nuclear generation and 75% of heat generation.