Brazilian president sees Russia as guarantor of lasting peace on planet

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 22. /TASS/. Russia is a guarantor of lasting peace in the world, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday.

"Russia is not an insignificant country. Russia is very important in terms of ensuring peace across the world for centuries," he said in an interview with the 247 television channel.

He recalled his country’s position on the situation in Ukraine. "The war has been underway for a year, now it is time to find someone who will begin to speak about peace because the United States is not speaking about peace," he said, adding that during his upcoming visit to China next week he plans to discuss his peace initiative with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is currently on a state visit in Moscow. The very fact of Xi’s visit to Russia is a "good news," he noted.

"First, it is necessary to cease combat operations and then try to negotiate relations between the two countries. What will Russia think sufficient to stop, what will Ukraine be ready to accept? This is what needs to be discussed, but only after the war is ended," the Brazilian president stressed.

Da Silva said earlier that the current mediators "have nothing to offer" to the parties to the conflict in Ukraine and suggested a new international format be established to create groundwork for talks between Moscow and Kiev. He also said he was ready to act as a mediator in direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky.