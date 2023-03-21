China among few countries able to help with peace settlement in Ukraine — analyst

ROME, March 21. /TASS/. President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia is very important, and it can be seen as an offer of assistance from Beijing to find peace in Ukraine, Francesco Sisci, a professor at the Center for European Studies of the Beijing-based Renmin University of China, told TASS in an interview.

Sisci said he believes the Chinese leader went to Moscow "to help find a peaceful solution."

"Some form of mediation. We know that China maintains communication and relations with Ukrainians, so Beijing is one of the few political players that can help both sides find a peaceful solution," said the Italian analyst, who is also a scientific adviser at Limes, a magazine on geopolitics.

"I believe that it is beneficial for Russia to find a path to peace with the mediation of China because the continuation of the struggle, the continuation of the special military operation is objectively very dangerous for everyone," he said. "It's important for everyone to try to get out of this situation as soon as possible."

Commenting on the Chinese plan for the settlement of the conflict, Sisci said the initiative was important in order to achieve peace.

The Chinese president is paying a state visit to Russia from March 20-22. On Monday he held a one-on-one meeting with Putin that lasted about 4 1/2 hours. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said they discussed, among other things, Beijing’s plan to settle the conflict in Ukraine. The talks are set to continue in the Kremlin after 3 pm Moscow time. The leaders are expected to make statements for the press afterward.