Turkey’s Erdogan officially files candidate application for May 14 presidential elections

ANKARA, March 21. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially filed an application to the Supreme Election Council to register as a presidential candidate for the upcoming May 14 elections. According to local TV, representatives of Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party arrived in the Council Tuesday to file registration papers.

Currently, 18 politicians stated their intention to run for the highest state office. Chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu is considered Erdogan’s main competitor.

Representatives of the Justice and Development Party were accompanied by representatives of the Nationalist Movement Party, which acts in alliance with the ruling party. They stated that the two parties decided to nominate Erdogan as the single candidate and filed all necessary papers to the Supreme Election Council, as required by law.

Presidential elections in Turkey will take place on May 14, simultaneously with parliamentary elections. In order to win in the first round, a presidential candidate must secure over 50% of votes. Otherwise, a second round will take place, in which the two candidates with the highest support will run against each other. The previously presidential elections took place on June 24, 2018 - with Erdogan winning with 52.6% of votes.