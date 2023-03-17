UN chief ready to speak with Putin after ICC’s ruling — spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, March 17. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is ready to continue to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin following the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) warrants for the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin, UN Secretary General’s Spokesman Stephane Dujarric told a briefing on Friday.

"Secretary-General will speak to whomever he needs to speak in order to deal with the issues in front of him," he said.

When asked how the ICC’s ruling could tell on Putin’s possible visits to the United Nations offices both in Geneva and in New York, the spokesman said, "I can only speak for him (the UN secretary general - TASS).

"As we've said many times before, here, the International Criminal Court is independent of the secretariat. We do not comment on their on their actions," he added.