Spain not to send warplanes to Ukraine — Defense Minister

MADRID, March 17. /TASS/. The Spanish government will not send warplanes to Ukraine, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles said Friday.

She underscored that Madrid will always respect decisions made by other states in order to aid Kiev.

"We will not send warplanes," Robles said, according to the Europa Press news agency. She noted that the Eurofighter and F-18 planes that are in service in Spain require specific training.

On Thursday, Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Ukraine will soon receive the first four MiG-29 fighters from Warsaw. On Friday, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that Slovakia approved handover of 13 MiG-29 planes to Kiev.