SEOUL, March 16. /TASS/. North Korea has launched one long-range ballistic missile from Pyongyang’s Sunan district, Yonhap reported on Thursday, siting the South Korean military.

Seoul said earlier that North Korea had launches a ballistic missile of an unidentified type toward the Sea of Japan.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on Thursday.