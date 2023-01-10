Power outages to last all winter in Ukraine, expert says

KIEV, January 10. /TASS/. Scheduled power outages will continue in Ukraine throughout the winter, and it may not be possible to restore the power supply back to normal until April, Alexander Kharchenko, director of the Ukrainian Energy Industry Research Center, said on Tuesday.

"Yes, of course [scheduled blackouts will last until the end of the winter]," Kharchenko confirmed. He said it was unlikely that the planned outages would end before April, given "the possible volumes of equipment purchases, the time it takes for it to arrive, given the consumption schedule that we have now".

Access to electricity in the regular regime might be resumed in April under favorable conditions, Kharchenko told a briefing at the Ukrainian Media Center on Tuesday in reply to questions.

Ukraine’s state energy company Ukrenergo reported on January 6 that the country’s energy system would not be able to fully cover the consumption of electricity, which increases with the approach of colder weather.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said the country should prepare for emergency power outages due to falling temperatures.