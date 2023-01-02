Ukrainian ombudsman announces plans to meet his Russian counterpart in January

KIEV, January 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada’s (parliament) human rights ombudsman Dmitry Lubinets said on Monday he might meet with his Russian counterpart Tatyana Moskalkova later this month to discuss an exchange of civilians under criminal investigation.

"We will negotiate this month, though I would not like to get ahead of things. I will meet Moskalkova later this month when we will separately negotiate a release of civilians. On our part, we have worked out several options, but we do not know whether Russia will accept them," he told Rada television.

Earlier, the Russian ombudswoman said Moscow and Kiev were negotiating swaps of civilians under criminal investigation.