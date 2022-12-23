About 200 trucks stuck at Verkhny Lars checkpoint — Armenia’s Deputy PM

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. About two hundred trucks with Armenian goods on board are backlogged at the Verkhny Lars checkpoint on the border between Georgia and Russia, Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan said on Friday at a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on bilateral economic cooperation.

"I take this opportunity to express my appreciation to the Russian side for their prompt response to crisis situations that occur again and again at the Verkhny Lars checkpoint. I regret saying we have about 200 trucks piled up there at the moment and it would be appropriate to dedicate this meeting to solving this problem as well," the official said.

"The smooth operation of transport and logistics chains is the most important factor for ensuring the food security of the Republic of Armenia," Grigoryan said.

Cargo traffic between Armenia and Russia is currently going overland via the Verkhny Lars border crossing, which closes from time to time due to harsh weather conditions.