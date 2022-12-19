Belarus deploys S-400, Iskander missile systems — Lukashenko

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Belarus has already deployed Russian S-400 and Iskander missile systems, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday.

"Today, we have deployed the S-400 systems and, most importantly, the Iskander system that you have handed over to us, as you promised six months ago," he told reporters after the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He thanked Putin for "finding mutual understanding and support on all issues and making necessary decisions."

Lukashenko also noted that Belarus is training crews for planes that can carry nuclear payload with Russia’s aid.

"You’ve touched upon the issue […] of training of our crews that can carry special weapons and special ammunition," Lukashenko said. "I must say that we have prepared the planes. As it turned out, we had such planes since the Soviet times, we’ve tested them in the Russian Federation. Together with the Russians, we train crews that can pilot planes that carry these specific payloads."

According to Lukashenko, "this is not a threat to anyone." He noted that he said it earlier that Minsk has "big concerns" over the tensions on the perimeter of the Union State, primarily on the West.

"We should secure the Belarusian state. You have made a very decision and important step in supporting Belarus," Lukashenko told Putin.