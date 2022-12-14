BRICS and SCO strengthen their role as new pole of power every day, says envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) have become a new pole of power in the world and their role is becoming more significant every day, Iranian envoy to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Wednesday at a press conference at the embassy’s residence.

"The role of SCO, BRICS in the world is getting bigger every day. This new center, pole of power that cannot be denied, this new center of power is becoming important every day," he said.

Jalali added that the "Eastern trend" is also becoming a new global force. "The Eastern trend is also a new force, it has its supporters in the world. Along with this, regional integration organizations are forming with the help of Russia and China, Russia and China are setting the tone there," he said.