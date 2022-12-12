G7 to ‘maintain and intensify’ economic pressure on Russia — statement

BERLIN, December 12. /TASS/. The G7 countries remain committed to their "unprecedented coordinated sanctions measures" policy towards Russia, the leaders of the G7 said in a statement released on Monday.

Thus, the organization said it remains "committed to our unprecedented coordinated sanctions measures" against Russia. "We will maintain and intensify economic pressure on Russia and those who evade and undermine our restrictive measures," the statement said.

The G7 countries also intend "to shield vulnerable countries that are severely impacted" by the repercussions of the Ukrainian crisis in terms of energy and food.