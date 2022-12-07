Shutting down Lachin corridor is violation of 2020 statement — Armenian top diplomat

YEREVAN, December 7. /TASS/. The possible closure of the Lachin corridor is a gross violation of the November 9, 2020 trilateral statement of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Wednesday during a government hour in parliament.

"Closing the Lachin corridor would be a gross violation of the trilateral agreements. Russian peacekeepers resolved the issue as a result of negotiations," he said, commenting on the blocking of the corridor for several hours by Azerbaijanis on Sunday, December 4.