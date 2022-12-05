North Korea’s artillery firing comes in response to similar actions by Seoul — agency

SEOUL, December 5. /TASS/. North Korea fired artillery shells from multiple rocket launchers in response to similar actions by South Korea, Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday, citing a spokesperson for the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army.

"The adversary fired several dozen munitions, presumably from multiple rocket systems, in the southeasternly direction from a settlement in Kangwon Province’s Cheorwon County between 8:30 am and 3:50 pm on December 5. The General Staff of the Korean People’s Army ordered the eastern and western border units to fire about 130 shots between 3:00 pm and 4:00 pm as a response and a warning," the spokesperson said.

"The General Staff would like to reiterate that it keeps a close eye on all of the adversary’s provocative actions and will always respond to them in a resolute manner," KCNA said.

The Yonhap news agency reported earlier on Monday, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, that North Korea had fired about 130 artillery shells into eastern and western maritime buffer zones on Monday. According to Seoul, the firings violate an inter-Korean agreement dated September 19, 2018.