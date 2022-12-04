Conflict in Ukraine entails new cold war between Russia and West — Turkish official

ANKARA, December 4. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine has led to a new cold war between Russia and the West, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Sunday.

"What we witness today is a ‘cold war 2.0.’ And it began with the war in Ukraine. Probably, it will be conducted by other means of a symmetric or hybrid war. Probably, it will last until a wider geopolitical picture unites key parties and sets parameters of a new global deal - a new security architecture," he said in an interview with the Qatar-based Al Jazeera television channel.