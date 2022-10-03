Dodik says he won presidential elections in Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska

BELGRADE, October 3. /TASS/. Milorad Dodik, who’s currently the Serb member of Bosnia and Herzegovina presidency, on Monday said he won the presidential elections of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska.

"I was supported by 274,977 people, and my competitor 246,425 people. This convinces us that such a result and such a trend absolutely guarantee [victory], and we can say with seriousness that I won this presidential election," he said in a speech from the headquarters of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats party. "Republika Srpska passed an important democratic exam.".