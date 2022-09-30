Kiev under no US limitations on shelling Russian-controlled territories — envoy

KIEV, September 30. /TASS/. An agreement between Ukraine and the United States banning attacks on Russian territories does not apply to regions which came under Russia’s control, Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova told Ukraine’s European Pravda on Thursday.

"We have agreed with the United States that we will not use weapons supplied by the US and its partners against Russian territories. But when it comes to de-occupation of Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories where the enemy is, naturally, we no longer have such limitations," the envoy said in an interview.

She specified that the commitment not to use Western-supplied weapons against Russian lands involves HIMARS multiple rocket launchers only. The Ukrainian diplomat also said that the US had not set any limitations on Ukrainian strikes against Crimea.

Earlier, Ukraine’s defense chief Alexey Reznikov said Kiev was under commitment not to use Western-supplied weapons in Russian territories.