TBILISI, September 28. /TASS/. Belarusian Ambassador in Tbilisi Anatoly Lis has been summoned to the Georgian Foreign Ministry after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visited Abkhazia, Georgia’s Imedi television channel said on Wednesday citing the Foreign Ministry.

According to Imedi, Georgia’s Foreign Ministry plans to hand a letter of protest to the Belarusian diplomat over Lukashenko’s visit to Abkhazia.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry has not yet commented publicly.