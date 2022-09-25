Ukrainian military fires nineteen 152 mm, 155 mm munitions at Donetsk, Makeyevka

DONETSK, September 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired nineteen 152 mm and 155 mm munitions at the cities of Donetsk and Makeyevka in the early hours of Monday, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination said.

According to the mission, the Kiev, Kuibyshev, Kirov and Lenin districts of Donetsk particularly came under attack.

Deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin said earlier that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had fired over 200 munitions at nine DPR settlements on Sunday.

Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin pointed out on Saturday that the Ukrainian military was heavily shelling Donetsk and other cities in an attempt to disrupt a referendum on joining Russia.