Over 1.2 mln voters take part in referendum in DPR — CEC

DONETSK, September 25. /TASS/. More than 1.2 million people have cast their votes at the referendum on the accession to Russia in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Vladimir Vysotsky, chairman of the DPR Central Election Commission (CEC), said on Sunday.

"As many as 1,203,855 people have cast their votes during three days of voting. The voter turnout has reached 77.12%," he said, adding that 327,093 people took part in the voting abroad.

He also refuted internet fakes that pens with sympathetic ink are used during the voting. He stressed that there is no practical sense in using such pens because a ballot paper with no note in it is recognized as invalid and it is impossible to put any mark in such paper because ballot counting is monitored by observers and journalists.