DONETSK, September 25. /TASS/. During the night, Ukrainian security forces fired at Makeevka and Golmovsky settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic from barrel artillery of various calibers, the republic’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reported on Sunday.

According to the mission, at 00:24 the Ukrainian military fired three 155-mm artillery shells at Makeevka, and at 05:40 they attacked Golmovsky, firing five 152-mm shells.