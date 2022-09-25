Kiev troops use HIMARS to strike Stakhanov in Lugansk People’s Republic

LUGANSK, September 25. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired four rockets a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) towards the city of Stakhanov in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) on Saturday, the republic’s mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"HIMARS rocket fire coming from positions held by Ukrainian armed formations was registered at 22:40 [Moscow time], targeting the city of Stakhanov (four rockets launched)," the mission said.

Information about casualties or damage is currently being verified.