LUGANSK, 25 September. /TASS/. The voter turnout in the Lugansk People’s Republic at the referendum on joining Russia was 45.86% as of 08:00 p.m. Saturday, more than 624,000 people voted in two days, head of the Central election commission of the LPR, Elena Kravchenko, told reporters on Saturday.

"As of 08:00 p.m. (the time coincides with Moscow time - TASS), the turnout is 45.86%. 624,097 ballots were issued at the polling stations. The voting took place without incidents, the turnout continues to please us. All polling stations completed their work on time" she said.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27. For security reasons, until Monday these regions will hold the voting in the areas near homes and by sending election officials going door to door, rather than at polling stations.