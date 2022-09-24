Over 850,000 people vote in DPR referendum in two days, turnout at 55.05% — CEC

DONETSK, September 25. /TASS/. Over 850,000 people voted in a referendum on the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) joining Russia in two days, the turnout reaches 55.05%, Chairman of the DPR Central Election Commission Vladimir Vysotsky said on Saturday.

"In total, for two days, the turnout on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic amounted to 55.05%," he said.

Vysotsky added that in just two days 858,681 people voted in the republic. In polling stations outside the DPR, 235,546 people left their vote. No violations were recorded on the second day of the referendum.

On Saturday, despite the shelling of Donetsk, the visiting commissions continued to work, although they observed security measures, but the increased shelling did not affect the turnout at the referendum.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the DPR clarified that they checked all the territorial election commissions, no explosive devices were found.

Alexander Kofman, head of the DPR Public Chamber, told reporters that the referendum is being held in full compliance with international law.

The referendums on joining Russia kicked off in the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics and in the liberated areas of the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions at 08:00 a.m. Moscow Time on September 23. Voting will continue until September 27.