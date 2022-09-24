US, EU support for IAEA principles on safety of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities

WASHINGTON, September 24. /TASS/. The United States, Canada, a number of other states, as well as the European Union on Friday expressed support for implementing the principles put forward by IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to ensure the operational and physical safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

"We <…> wish to express our grave concern regarding the threats posed to the safety and security of nuclear facilities devoted to peaceful purposes in Ukraine and their personnel, significantly raising the risk of a nuclear accident," according to a joint statement by the ministers of Foreign Affairs of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Ukraine and the United States of America, and senior officials from the Republic of Korea and Switzerland, as well as the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, released by the State Department press service.

"We underscore the importance of the IAEA Director General’s ‘Seven Indispensable Pillars of Nuclear Safety and Security’, outlined in his statement to the IAEA Board of Governors meeting on March 2-3, 2022," the statement said

In addition, the parties to the statement added, "We intend to continue to support the IAEA action in helping facilitate the implementation of these principles in Ukraine while fully respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty, including through the IAEA nuclear safety and security assistance plan for Ukraine".