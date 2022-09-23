West to seek to expel Russia from UNSC, break up world order — Serbian president

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. The West will try to expel Russia from the United Nations Security Council but Serbia will vote against that, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Friday.

"I am guided by an iron-clad stoicism and rely solely on facts. I am almost certain they will try to do this. Whether they succeed or not, we shall see. A two-thirds vote will be needed for it. Serbia will not vote for this, there is no question about it. It will break up the world order," the Tanjug agency quoted him as saying.

Vucic said the West is considering three possibilities - expelling Russia from the UN Security Council, limiting its veto power or questioning the fact that Russia is the successor of the USSR.

"They may restrict Russia’s right to veto anything concerning the conflict in Ukraine, but they may extend that to anything to do with territorial integrity issues in all of Europe. They may also say that Russia did not derive from the former Soviet Union as there is no written document proving it. Back then, Russia was admitted as a permanent member of the UN Security Council on the basis of informal agreements with [then Russian President] Boris Yeltsin. It is written in provision 3 of article 27, but I anticipate that they are ready to refer to article 108," he said.

"It would ruin the world order, but everything is already ruined. To realize one of these two or three options, they will need China to refrain from vetoing it. But as for China, they remember how China was granted this right and God knows what they can do. If you're asking if it's possible, if it's far away, it's not far away and plans are already being made for it. For us, it is a disaster because of Kosovo and Metohija," the Serbian leader stressed.

US President Joe Biden said earlier that he would not raise the issue of Russia’s possible expulsion as a UNSC permanent member at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.