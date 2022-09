DONETSK, September 23. /TASS/. Russian observers to Donetsk People’s Republic accession referendum noted high voter turnout during the first day of the referendum.

"I am satisfied by the very high turnout," Russian State Duma lawmaker Alexander Kogan said during the DPR Central Election Commission briefing. "Actually, there were some concerns about that, [but] we see how actively people vote, how open they are for voting. I think, all days [of the referendum] will be like that.".