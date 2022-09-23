Voter turnout at 15.31% on first day of referendum in Kherson Region — official

KHERSON, September 23. /TASS/. The Kherson Region’s election commission recorded a voter turnout of 15.31% on the first day of the referendum on the region’s joining Russia, Marina Zakharova, chairwoman of the election commission, told reporters on Friday.

"Based on the results from the first day of voting in the referendum on the Kherson Region’s joining the Russian Federation, voter turnout was 15.31%," Zakharova said.

On Tuesday, the Public Council of the Kherson Region asked Vladimir Saldo, head of the regional civil-military administration, to immediately hold a vote for the region to become part of Russia. Members of the council unanimously voted in support of the request and Saldo decided to hold the referendum. Voting in the referendum kicked off on Friday and will end on September 27.