Unprecedented measures taken in DPR for security at referendum, says election chief

DONETSK, September 23. /TASS/. Unprecedented security measures have been taken at polling stations at the referendum to join Russia in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), with all security forces currently on heightened alert, the republic’s chief electoral officer, Vladimir Vysotsky, said on Friday.

"Unprecedented measures have been taken, with all security forces on heightened alert now to ensure the safety of our citizens and the expression of their wishes," the official said.

The DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic as well as the Kherson Region and liberated areas in the Zaporozhye Region began their vote on joining Russia as separate constituent members at 08:00 am Moscow time. Voting will continue until September 27. For security reasons, people in the four regions will be invited to vote near their homes, rather than at polling stations, or rounds of citizens will be made, in the first four days of referendums.