Number of injured in Donetsk shelling climbs to seven

DONETSK, September 22. /TASS/. The number of civilians injured in a Ukrainian shelling of downtown Donetsk on Thursday has climbed to seven, the DPR’s territorial defense headquarters reported on Thursday.

"In the shelling of downtown Donetsk by Ukrainian armed formations, the number of injured has increased to seven people and six civilians have been killed," the headquarters reported on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, Donetsk Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported that in the bombing of a market in the city’s central Voroshilovsky district by the Ukrainian armed forces, six people had been killed and six more had been wounded.