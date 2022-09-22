Kharkov Region to vote for joining Russia at first opportunity — local official

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. Head of the Kharkov Region military-civilian administration Vitaly Ganchev asserted that local residents would vote for uniting with Russia as soon as they get the opportunity to do so.

Commenting on upcoming referendums in the Donbass republics and the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, the official noted that "practically all the residents of the Kharkov Region support" this move. "I have no doubts that when they get this opportunity, they will vote for reuniting with Russia with joy in their hearts," he said in a video address posted on the administration’s Telegram channel.

"On my part, I would like to assure all Kharkov residents that we won’t stop fighting <...> for our right to return to Russia," he stressed.

The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the administrations of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions made a decision to hold the referendums on joining Russia on September 23-27.