German chancellor urges to give his country permanent Security Council seat

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the UN General Assembly that his country deserves the status of a permanent UN Security Council member.

"Germany is ready to assume huge responsibility, first as one of the nine non-permanent members in 2027-2028, and as a permanent member in the future," Scholz said. "I ask you to support our candidacy, the candidacy of a country that respects the principles of the United Nations, which puts forward proposals and seeks cooperation."

At the same time, the German leader called for a reform of the UN Security Council.

"We should adapt our rules and institutions to realities of the 21st century," Scholz continued. "Too often they reflect the world as it used to be 30, 50 or 70 years ago. This applies to the Security Council too."

In the chancellor’s opinion, "promising, dynamically developing countries and regions of Asia, Africa and South America should have a greater political influence on the global arena."

"This is in our interest, too, because it shapes common responsibility," he said.

"Nationalism and isolation fail to provide solutions to present-day challenges. More cooperation, more partnership, more involvement - this is the only reasonable answer," Scholz added.