MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. A Ukrainian drone was downed near the city of Melitopol in the Zaporozhye region on Tuesday evening, the city’s administration said.

"According to verified information, a National Guard’s air defense system downed an umanned aerial vehicle, which was approaching the city," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

Leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement Vladimir Rogov said earlier that several explosions were heard in Melitopol on Tuesday evening.