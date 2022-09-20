Erdogan still pinning hopes on meeting between Putin and Zelensky — Anadolu

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan still hopes for a meeting in person between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky, Anadolu reported on Monday, quoting Erdogan as saying in an interview with PBS.

According to Erdogan, Turkey has pursued a balanced policy between Russia and Ukraine since Moscow started its special military operation in February and favors listening to both sides, the Turkish news agency said. "That's why we have a persistent desire to bring these leaders together. Let's bring them together. I want to hear everything from them. We haven't succeeded yet, but I'm not without hope," the Turkish president added, according to Anadolu.

In August, Turkey’s leader said his aim was to organize a meeting between Putin and Zelensky in Turkey soon. In an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in early September, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said such a meeting would be possible provided the parties reach agreement to settle the situation, but that was "not on the agenda yet.".