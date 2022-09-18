Over 30 Ukrainian rockets intercepted over Novaya Kakhovka on Sunday - authorities

KHERSON, September 18. /TASS/. Thirty-four rockets fired by Ukrainian troops have been intercepted by Russian air defense forces over Novaya Kakhovka, the city’s military-civilian administration said on Sunday.

"According to our estimates, Ukrainian fascists have fired 34 rockets at Novaya Kakhovka since noon on September 18. All of them were downed by our air defense systems," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

According to the administration, no damages were reported.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling several cities in the Kherson region since August 28, destroying schools, social infrastructure and damaging residential houses. As a result of Ukraine’s strike at central Kherson on Friday, three people were killed and 13 more were wounded. Later, one more wounded woman died in hospital.