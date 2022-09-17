Kiev troops resume heavy shelling of Donetsk, Makeyevka — DPR

DONETSK, September 17. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine resumed heavy shelling of Donetsk and Makeyevka on Saturday evening, using 155mm shells supplied by NATO, the Donetsk Mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes reported.

"The adversary has resumed its shelling of the republic’s cities. Districts of Donetsk and Makeyevka are under fire from NATO-caliber artillery. Over 20 150mm projectiles have been fired," the mission said in its Telegram channel. "Indiscriminate fire of cities continues. We ask citizens to take precautions and stay in shelters."

According to the mission, from 21:04 Moscow time to 21:17 Moscow time, or in less than 15 minutes, pro-Kiev troops fired a total of 17 155mm shells at Donetsk. At 21:16, four shells of the same caliber were fired towards Makeyevka. According to a TASS correspondent in Donetsk, multiple blasts were heard in the city.