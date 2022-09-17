Venezuelan reporter injured as Ukrainian military shells Donetsk — DPR officials

DONETSK, September 17. /TASS/. A correspondent of the Venezuelan television broadcaster TeleSUR was injured, as the Ukrainian military shelled the Voroshilovsky district in the center of Donetsk on Saturday, the DPR territorial defense headquarters has said.

"Among those injured there is a correspondent of the television broadcaster TeleSUR, a man, year of birth 1954," the headquarters said on the Telegram channel.

According to the headquarters, the shelling of the Voroshilovsky district killed four and injured eight.

The mayor of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, has said that the shelling damaged the building of the Voroshilovsky district’s administration, a fashion and design college and two apartment buildings.

On Saturday, at about 11:30, the Ukrainian army shelled the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk. A dozen NATO-caliber shells crashed on the city center. At 14:45, the Ukrainian army resumed shellings.