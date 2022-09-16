US ready to help Armenia, Azerbaijan resolve conflict peacefully – Blinken

WASHINGTON, September 16. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during a phone conversation on Thursday that his country was ready to help Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve their conflict by peaceful means, US Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken conveyed our condolences for the loss of life during recent military actions along the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. The Secretary reiterated our commitment to helping Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve issues peacefully. He said that diplomacy was the only way forward and noted he would remain personally engaged," the statement reads.

On Tuesday night, the Armenian Defense Ministry said that Azerbaijani forces had opened heavy fire against the settlements of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk, using artillery, large caliber guns and small arms. The Armenian Security Council convened an emergency meeting where a decision was made to ask Russia to use the relevant provisions of the Agreement on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance and also to appeal to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the UN Security Council. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the parliament that the Azerbaijani attacks had left 105 Armenian servicemen dead.