US does not want data on its biological activities to become public, Russian diplomat says

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The US does not want information about its military-biological activities, which are carried out in violation of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BWC), to become known to the global community, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a briefing on Tuesday.

The consultative meeting of convention delegations, Ryabkov said, "demonstrated the urgent need to strengthen the BWC." "First of all, this concerns the resumption of the negotiation process on a legally binding protocol of the convention with an objective verification mechanism, which since 2001 has been blocked by the US," the deputy minister pointed out.